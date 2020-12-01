Enemies unable to stop Iran’s scientific progress: Advisor

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Tue., Parviz Karami reiterated, “Our enemies themselves know that they cannot stop the path of scientific growth and development of the country, because, Iranian scientists have trained students who will continue their path in their absence.”

While commemorating the name and memory of Iran’s prominent nuclear and defense scientist martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Karami added, “Although lack of Iranian prominent scientists like martyrs Fakhrizadeh, Ahmadi Roshan, Tehrani Moghadam, Shahriari, etc., who were the symbol of resistance, science and technology, is a great loss for us and noble nation of Islamic Iran, enemies should know that not only scientific growth of the country will not stop, but also it will continue with more strength.”

Enemies have left no stone unturned to stop the scientific progress of the country but all their malicious objectives have been foiled relying upon the talented youth and scientists of the country, the advisor emphasized.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

MA/IRN84129503