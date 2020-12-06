3 Iranian COVID-19 vaccines to receive human test license

"Currently, 24 biotechnology drugs are produced in the country and we are one of the Asian powers in this field," said Sorena Sattari in a televised interview on Saturday.

"In the field of human vaccine, for the first time, private sectors produced cervical cancer vaccine, and the influenza vaccine will be produced in the human field in the country soon, which eliminates the need to import this vaccine next year," he added.

Referring to obtaining a license for human testing of the first coronavirus vaccine in the country, Sattari said, "Three other groups will soon receive the human test license for the vaccine."

Previously, Head of Scientific Committee of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the chief candidates for producing coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine in the West Asian region.

Mostafa Ghanei said that the two countries of Iran and Egypt are the main countries that have the capacity for producing COVID-19 vaccine in the region and are working hard for producing the vaccine.

Several types of coronavirus vaccines are being developed in the country, some of which have successfully passed the animal phase and others are near completion, Ghanei added.

What is certain is that the country will begin the human phase of one or two vaccines before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2021).

