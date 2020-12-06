Students are real, lasting asset of Establishment: Rouhani

Rouhani considered students a symbol of rationalism, freedom-seeking and Azar 16 a day of celebration of decisive struggles of students against Global Arrogance.

Since the beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, students have taken giant steps in tandem with the noble nation of Islamic Iran in safeguarding sublime values of the Islamic Revolution and defending their religious and national identity.

The full text of his message is read as follows,

In the Iranian calendar, Azar 16 is a symbol of rationalism, freedom-seeking, and a day of honoring the decisive struggles of students against Global Arrogance. The intelligent and insightful students of the country have always proved that student is not only a seeker of knowledge but also a seeker of freedom and independence.

Students are clear examples of the awakening pulse of society as well as a real and lasting asset of the Establishment. By honoring the historical mission of students, the current government dubbed “Hope and Prudence” has always considered the critical view and constructive participation of students in decision-making as a valuable opportunity for the development and progress of the country.

In the tough and difficult period of economic war as well as the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the country faced many shortfalls and shortages in the field of medical and healthcare equipment. Under such circumstances, academicians and students rolled their sleeves up and played a key role in containing the disease nationwide.

At the end of his message, President Rouhani wished evermore success and prosperity for all students and academia throughout the country.

