Influenza vaccines ready to be distributed in Iran: official

Director General of the Medicines and Substances Department of Food and Drug Organization of Iran Mohammad Peyanpour said that the country has left successfully behind the hottest days of the summer without facing drug-related problems.

"We have left behind summer without a shortage of serum, while in July and August 1401 (2022), we were facing a shortage," he said.

Peykanpour also pointed out the necessary preparation of the influenza vaccine this year, saying that, "Before the beginning of autumn, we have been able to distribute the influenza vaccines through import and domestic production."

He added, "Although we are far from ideal conditions in the field of medicine, the situation is acceptable compared to last year and the shortages we faced then."

