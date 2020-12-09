Iran to start imports of coronavirus vaccine soon

Saeed Namaki said in a televised interview that due to the direct order of the Iranian President, the health ministry has been pursuing the purchase of the Covid-19 vaccine for a long time.

He said that Iran has been dealing with money transfer difficulties under the tough US sanctions but it has tried its best to reach the goal and imports will begin in the near future.

Namaki added that Iran will also start using its domestically manufactured vaccines in the future.

Head of Scientific Committee of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters Mostafa Ghanei said on Wed. that the Iranian vaccines will be available in the market for injection in the late spring of the next year (to start March 21, 2021).

