US blocked Iran's flu vaccine consignment

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki noted on Saturday that the Islamic Republic has outperformed the US in containing the coronavirus despite Washington’s illegal sanctions.

Referring to the effects of sanctions on the Islamic Republic, he added that the US has recently prevented Iran to receive a consignment of flu vaccine which was purchased from France.

He went on to say that Iran managed to become self-sufficient in the production of masks and ventilators 56 days after the outbreak of the pandemic and added that the country has made great progress in making the COVID-19 vaccine as well.

FA/ 5088374