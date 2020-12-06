Daily COVID-19 fatalities fall below 300 after seven weeks

According to Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari, the daily count of coronavirus fatalities reached 294 on Sunday, bringing the death tally to 50,310.

She said that 11,561 new infections have been detected since Saturday, also showing a drop compared with the infections in the past few days. Accordingly, The total number of infections in Iran has so far reached 1,040,547.

According to Lari, 5,809 patients are in critical condition while 730,798 patients have recovered.

So far, over 6.38 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

The outbreak continues to surge across the globe. So far more than 66.95 million cases and above 1.5 million deaths have been confirmed, according to the compiled data.

MR