Russia strongly condemns terrorist attack on Fakhrizadeh

In a statement issued, it is read, “The purpose of this operation is clearly to destabilize the region and to provoke the possibility of regional conflicts.”

“We express our serious concern about the provocative nature of this terrorist act. Anyone who is involved in this operation and has worked to secure his own political interests must be held accountable.”

Although no individual or group has yet been held responsible for the assassination of Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh; there is a consensus that this terrorist act has been prepared in a joint US-Israeli think tank.

Fakhrizadeh was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

