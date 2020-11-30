Silence in face of terrorist acts threatening peace in region

Silence and indifference of international community in the face of terrorists' criminal acts will lead to more arrogance of perpetrators of crimes against humanity and a threat to regional and international peace and security, Ghalibaf emphasized.

Following the martyrdom of Iranian prominent nuclear and defense scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf sent separate messages to the UN Secretary General, the President of the International Union and Secretaries General of Parliaments of Islamic and Asian countries and emphasized to pursue the final punishment of perpetrators of this heinous crime with the framework of principle of legitimate defense and countering organized terrorist acts.

The message of Iran’s Parliament speaker is read as follows:

Iranian Parliament considers this criminal act as a clear example of organized terrorism, which is in conflict and in clear violation of the principle of national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and strongly condemns it.

Also, Islamic Republic of Iran states that terrorist act of assassinating a prominent Iranian nuclear and defense scientist will not only disrupt the scientific and defense development and peaceful programs of new technologies in the Islamic Republic of Iran, but will also increase the Iranian nation's efforts to strengthen the country's scientific and defense strength.

Undoubtedly, Islamic Republic of Iran, which has always sought to promote peace and security in the region and the world and has played a prominent role in the fight against terrorism, emphasizes its right to act within the framework of the principle of legitimate defense in countering the organized terrorist measures.

Certainly, such criminal acts of terrorism that endanger international peace and security will not go unpunished.

While condemning this terrorist act, the United Nations, for its turn, is cordially requested to provide the necessary legal platforms to prevent occurrence of such terrorist catastrophes around the world.

Iranian prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

