Russia says scientist assassination aimed at inciting Iran

In reaction to the assassination of Iranian top scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Leonid Slutsky in a tweet wrote, "The assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist is a terrorist operation aimed at inciting Iran."

"It is important to prevent the spread of tension in the region," he added.

"The Russian Federation condemns this assassination and extends its deepest condolences to Iran and Fakhrizadeh's families," Slutsky said.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

