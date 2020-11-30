Afghan, Kuwait FMs condoles on physicist assassination

In a phone talk with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Mohammed Haneef Atmar offered the deepest condolence to the Iranian government and nation over the recent terrorist attack.

He stressed that terrorism, in any form, is rejected.

Earlier in the day, Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah also offered his country's commiseration with the Iranian nation and government over the cowardly terrorist attack.

On Sunday, Foreign ministers of Oman, Qatar, Syria, Sweden, and Switzerland and the chief of Hamas Political Bureau also expressed their condolences over Fakhrizadeh’s assassination in separate phone talks with Zarif.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

