Israel, not Iran, is problem in West Asia: Russian envoy

The envoy dismissed accusations of Zionist regime against Islamic Republic of Iran and said, “US exit from Iran's nuclear deal, JCPOA, has brought about current problems.”

He reiterated that Israeli regime destabilizes the West Asian region, Jerusalem Post reported.

“The problem in the region is not Iranian activities,” Viktorov said at the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. “It’s a lack of understanding between countries and noncompliance with UN resolutions in the Israel-Arab and Israel-Palestinian conflict.”

Referring to the Israeli airstrikes on Syria, he said that the Israeli regime must “not attack the territories of sovereign UN members.”

MA/PR