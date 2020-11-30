Iran to give decisive response to Fakhrizadeh terror

Es’hagh Jahangiri made the remarks at the 19th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government which was hosted by India via videoconference on Monday.

He maintained that the Islamic Republic of Iran will give a decisive response to the perpetrators of this inhuman crime.

“Unfortunately, one of the tools that the US government has always used to put pressure on independent countries is the illegal and oppressive sanctions that ultimately target the people of those countries,” he said.

“Since the imposition of unilateral US sanctions is a measure against global free trade and could be repeated for any of its political or economic rivals, the SCO should take appropriate measures to counteract such illegal measures,” he added.

Jahangiri underlined that despite Iran's effective cooperation in the fight against ISIL terrorists, the Islamic Republic is currently exposed to state terrorism, adding that the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani and Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh are clear examples in this regard.

“We expect international and regional institutions, and governments not to remain silent in the face of state terrorism and prevent the recurrence of such inhumane acts by condemning such actions,” he noted.

Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

