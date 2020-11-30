Iraqi elites condemn assassinating Iran’s scientist

The statement is read as follows,

We, a group of Iraqi scientific elites, condemn the shameful act of state terrorism of the Global Arrogance that led to the martyrdom of Dr. Fakhrizadeh, a prominent scientist and scientific personality of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The assassination of scientific personalities is a sign of inability and desperation of enemies of the Islamic countries against determination of freedom-seeking nations of the Islamic world for scientific progress and movement towards self-sufficiency.

Iraq has also witnessed such brutal acts against scientists and scientific elites in recent years and all scientists and scientific elites in the Islamic world will certainly be exposed to such threats.

The Iraqi scientific elite emphasized, “While condemning this terrorist act, we believe that response to this terrorist act is the unity and amity of scientific personalities of the Islamic world and more cooperation of scientific elites of Islamic countries for progress and self-sufficiency in the fields of science and technology."

Fakhrizadeh, Head of Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), affiliated to the Ministry of Defense, was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

MA/IRN84130201