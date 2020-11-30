Afghanistan condemns Fakhrizadeh's assassination

In a message condemning the assassination of the prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Afghan Foreign Ministry expressed sympathy with his family and Iranian people and government.

Yesterday, Abdul Latif Pedram the leader of the National Congress Party of Afghanistan sent a message of condolences on the martyrdom of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Condemning the assassination of the Iranian scientist, he said, "The information about this event proves the traces of the Zionist regime in the assassination of the scientist and physicist of our civilization."

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province.

