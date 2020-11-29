No doubt Zionist regime behind terror of Fakhrizadeh

Quoting a senior US official, the Washington Post claimed that the United States had nothing to do with the assassination of Iranian defense and nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that there was no doubt that the Zionist regime was behind the attack, the report added.

The source claimed that the Trump administration has no desire to be dragged into a regional war by the Zionist regime.

The New York Times also reported on Friday, quoting intelligence officials that the Zionist regime was behind the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh.

Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

