Fakhrizadeh devoted his life to his nation: Hakim

In a meeting with the Iranian envoy to Iraq Iraj Masjedi in Baghdad, Hakim condemned the assassination of the Iranian top scientist.

"The assassination of this Iranian scientist is very unfortunate. An overview of his background shows that he has devoted his life to the people of the country," he said.

"Martyr Fakhrizadeh made it possible for the Iranian people to have access to clean energy in their daily lives," he noted.

"I offer my condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the government and the people of Iran on his martyrdom," Hakim added.

Earlier, Nasr al-Shimmari, spokesman of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance, took to Twitter to condemn the terror attack and condole the Iranian Leader, government, and people. "We believe that Iran will be victorious with continuing resistance," he said, adding that the ideology that is based on martyrdom will defeat oppressors.

