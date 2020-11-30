Swiss FM condemns Iranian nuclear scientist's assassination

Following the wave of condemnation and disgust of world figures from the assassination of the martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iranian nuclear and defence scientist, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignacio Cassis also condemned this terrorist crime.

"First of all, I'd like to condemn any act of violence, including the assassination. We call on all parties to refrain from any further act of violence," he said in an interview with Kan News.

"Every effort to de-escalate the violence in this situation should be supported. We are ready to help to support these actions," he added.

Earlier, Afghanistan, Turkey, Jordan, UAE, Cuba, Qatar, Syria, and many other political figures condemned the assassination of Iranian scientist Fakhrizadeh.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province.

