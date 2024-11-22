Iran's UN envoy reacts to IAEA's new anti-Tehran resolution

Mohsen Naziri spoke to reporters on Thursday night following the voting and approval of the anti-Iran resolution pushed by three European countries, namely Britain, France and Germany with the backing of the United States, at IAEA’s Board of Governors meeting.

The resolution ignored the interactions between Iran and the IAEA, he pointed out, saying that it was adopted at the time when the Agency's director-general paid a visit to Iran and made good promises to boost bilateral cooperation.

Naziri stressed that the resolution did not heed the promises and roadmap the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed with the IAEA chief to move forward together.

Iran's actions with regard to its nuclear program are within the framework of the country’s legitimate and legal rights, the envoy underlined and said that it remains to be seen how to move forward with the Agency given the recent developments in Vienna.

In reaction to the resolution against the country's peaceful nuclear program, Iran’s Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization, in a joint statement, said that the Islamic Republic has started activating new advanced centrifuges.

Iran remains steadfast in pursuing its principled policy of protecting the rights and interests of the great Iranian nation and developing nuclear program for peaceful purposes, the statement noted.

