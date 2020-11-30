  1. Politics
Beijing calls assassination of Fakhrizadeh violent crime

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear and defence scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, calling it a violent crime.

China is shocked by the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and condemns this violent crime, said Hua Chunying on Monday.

Earlier, officials in some European countries, including the Swiss Foreign Minister, had condemned the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.

Afghanistan, Turkey, Jordan, UAE, Cuba, Qatar, Syria, and many other political figures also slammed the assassination of the Iranian scientist.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province.

