Iranians' progress not to be stopped by terror attacks

"Terrorists and enemies of Islam want to stop the movement and progress of the Iranian nation," said Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh on the sidelines of the funeral ceremony of martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"The enemies must know that we will definitely retaliate this crime," he added.

Addressing the enemies, Hajizadeh highlighted that the Iranian nation wants revenge for Fakhrizadeh's assassination.

"The path of this martyr and other martyrs of terror continues, and these kinds of martyrdom will increase the desire and motivation of the friends and colleagues of this martyr to continue his path," he said.

Top Iranian nuclear and defence scientist 'Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh' was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

Funeral ceremony of martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was held at the headquarters of Ministry of Defense on Mon. in the presence of high-ranking commanders of the Armed Forces and esteemed family of the martyr.

After the funeral ceremony, the body of Fakhrizadeh was laid to rest in Tehran's Imamzadeh Saleh.

