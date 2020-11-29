'Enemies not to regret except with a strong response'

"The enemies of the Iranian people, once again by using the methods of assassination as one of the most inhumane behaviours, showed that they were afraid of the increase of Iran's power and chose to remove our scientists to confront the nation," said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in an open session of the Parliament on Sunday.

"The people of Iran have been facing such losses for more than four decades and experience has proven that they have been able to continue the path of their martyrs stronger than before," he added.

"But the criminal enemy will not regret it, except with a strong response that both deters the enemy from possible future mistakes and takes revenge on them for these crimes," Ghalibaf stressed.

He highlighted, "In this regard, in addition to revenge against the perpetrators and commanders of the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh, it is the duty of all relevant forces, organizations and institutions to turn the threat of this tragic loss into an opportunity to strengthen various economic, security, defence and nuclear fields."

He also called on Iranian officials to refrain from sending any signal of weakness or trust in the US political system.

