Envoy urges UK to 'condemn' Fakhrizadeh terror

In a tweet on Saturday, Hamid Baeidinejad said, “The assassination of Dr. #Fakhrizadeh as a dedicated scientist is a clear violation of international law as well as human rights’ values and standards. We expect the UK government to unreservedly condemn this crime and act of provocation. Iran maintains its right of retaliation.”

Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

