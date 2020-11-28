Iran to continue path of Martyr Fakhrizadeh: Sattari

Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari expressed his condolence over the martyrdom of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi on Saturday.

He further hailed the achievements of Martyr Fakhrizadeh and noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue his path to make more technological progress.

Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

