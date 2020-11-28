Public protests over assassination of Fakhrizadeh

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – People gathered in front of the Iranian Parliament on Saturday to protest against the assassination of the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

As reported, a statement condemning the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh will be read out in an open session of Parliament tomorrow, obligating the government to retaliate quickly against US and Israeli terrorist leaders and to reduce the level of IAEA spy inspections of nuclear and military facilities to zero.