Iran has always been at forefront of fight against terrorism

In a tweet in Chinese on Sat., Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to the cowardly assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Martyr Fakhrizadeh and stressed the responsibility of international community to prevent these heinous actions and condemnation of state terrorism.

He reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran has always been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism.

Turning to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a prominent nuclear scientist of the country, Zarif wrote, “Terrorists assassinated another prominent Iranian scientist."

These cowardly assassinations are a clear violation of international law, humanity and moral principles, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif emphasized the responsibility of the international community to prevent such actions and wrote, “It is the duty of international community to oppose such actions. Islamic Republic of Iran has always been at the forefront of fight against terrorism to maintain peace and stability in the region and the world.”

He called on international community to condemn state terrorism and create consensus in the face of escalating tensions and adventures in the region.

Fakhrizadeh was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

MA/FNA13990908001013