Armed Forces to make coward enemies regret their evil acts

Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari released a message on the occasion of the assassination of the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"History is full of organized crimes of the global arrogance, but these desperate actions will never stop the rapid scientific and nuclear growth of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Iranian commander wrote.

He added that the martyrdom of each of the Iranian scientists will multiply the determination and will of the free nation of Islamic Iran to continue to create pride in the scientific fields.

The powerful Armed Forces of Iran will respond harshly and decisively to the vicious and criminal acts of Zionism and the global arrogance, he assured.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called for an immediate investigation into a terrorist attack, which led to the martyrdom of a top Iranian physicist.

Also, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday: "The wild assassination of the Iranian scientist' shows that Iran's enemies are under distress for they feel their pressure on Iran is to be reduced and it is important for them to seize the upcoming few weeks to sow insecurity in the region and distract the international attention from the crime they are doing in the occupied lands."

In addition, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami said a “harsh revenge” for the assassination of top Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been put on the agenda.

