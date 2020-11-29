Exports via Khorasan Razavi top $850m in 8 months

According to the director-general of the province’s customs office, Omid Jahankhah, Afghanistan, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Hong Kong were the top export destinations of Khorasan Razavi during the eight-month period.

The exports mainly included agricultural products, such as saffron and pistachio, as well as minerals, steel products, and construction material.

Jahankhah added that 112,000 tons of goods worth $236 million were imported through the customs of Khorasan Razavi in the eight months under review.

Noting that the UAE, Uzbekistan, China and Turkey were the exporters to Khorasan Razavi during the mentioned period, he said, cotton, silk, raw materials, and industrial machinery constituted the province’s main imports.

