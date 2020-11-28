Iraq accounts for 27% of Iran total export share in 7 months

Farzad Piltan broke the news on Sat. and said that $5 billion worth of products were exported from Iran to Iraq from March 21 to Oct. 22.

According to statistics, 17.6 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $5 billion were exported from Iran to Iraq in the seven months of the current year.

Iraq, China, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Afghanistan were ranked from first to fifth respectively in export terms.

Iran’s export volume of non-oil products to neighboring Iraq from March 21 to Oct. 22 indicated a 26 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Piltan added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the volume of products exported from the country and added that over 85 million tons of non-oil products were exported from Iran to foreign countries.

He put the country’s total trade value at $38.278 billion.

MA/IRN84126313