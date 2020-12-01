Backing export of agri. products top on gov. agenda

Speaking in a Working Group session of 'Removal of Production Barriers' on Tue., Es’hagh Jahangiri pointed to the promotion of export as a driving force of the production sector and added, “Export promotion is the most important factor behind the realization of objectives of ‘Surge in Production’.”

When there is an export market for a product, investors will be encouraged to invest in that product eagerly, Jahangiri emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the export promotion and added, “Promotion of export can create a positive leap in production of industrial and agricultural products.”

He called on Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and other responsible organizations to support exporters and solve their problems in relevant field, adding, “CBI should devise an accurate and precise plan to support domestic exporters of target markets, so that suitable ways should be paved for Iranian exporters to compete with their foreign peers in eyeing lucrative target markets.”

He further noted that supporting export promotion of agricultural products is the serious approach taken by the government and added, “Accurate planning should be compiled by concerned organizations for exporting agricultural products.”

He then called for identifying and removing barriers ahead of export of agricultural products.

