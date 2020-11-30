  1. Economy
Dec 1, 2020, 1:00 AM

Iran’s aluminum export tops $100m in 7 months

Iran’s aluminum export tops $100m in 7 months

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Iran exported 61,147 tons of aluminum worth $101.1 million in the calendar seven months to October 21.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the figures indicate an 84% and 56% rise in terms of tonnage and value respectively in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

The IRICA data illustrates that the country imported 102,091 tons of aluminum products worth $154 million during the seven-month period, registering a 102% and 11% rise in volume and value respectively year-on-year.

Iran’s total mineral exports reached 21.17 million tons worth $3.49 billion during the period under review, which constitutes 16.7% of the country’s total non-oil exports.

MR/IRN84129833

News Code 166578

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News