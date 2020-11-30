Iran’s aluminum export tops $100m in 7 months

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the figures indicate an 84% and 56% rise in terms of tonnage and value respectively in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

The IRICA data illustrates that the country imported 102,091 tons of aluminum products worth $154 million during the seven-month period, registering a 102% and 11% rise in volume and value respectively year-on-year.

Iran’s total mineral exports reached 21.17 million tons worth $3.49 billion during the period under review, which constitutes 16.7% of the country’s total non-oil exports.

