Jan 14, 2021, 8:00 PM

Tehran-Ashgabat trade up 300%

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Mutual trade between Iran and Turkmenistan has reportedly boosted 300% since late August 2020, compared to the preceding period.

Trade resumed after reopening the cross-border customs offices ending the closures due to the spread of the coronavirus, Iranian ambassador to Ashgabat Gholam-Ali Arbab-Khales told IRNA.

He said that export and import through Iran-Turkmenistan road and railway have made a noticeable growth in the period compared to that of the previous year.

He said that Iran expressed concern about the continued closure of the border by the Iranian northern neighbor state to all countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Iranian Embassy in Ashgabat started consultations; and after several rounds of talks between the presidents and experts of the two countries, Iran-Turkmenistan borders reopened.  

