Iranian, Uzbek officials emphasize expansion of Parl. ties

Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan Tanzila Norbaeva and Iranian Ambassador to Tashkent Hamid Nayyedabadi in this meeting stressed that the establishment of a friendship group in the parliaments of the two countries will help develop inter-parliamentary relations.

They examined the priority aspects of cooperation in the areas of legislation, the parliamentary sector, economy, as well as trade and culture sectors. They also conferred on the establishment of a permanent dialogue in the exchange of experiences.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the continuation of mutual relations at all levels between the two parliaments of the two countries, stating that they will play an effective role in the further development of inter-parliamentary relations, in general, and deepening of relations between the two countries.

Nayyerabadi, for his part, praised the development of intergovernmental relations between Iran and Uzbekistan in recent years and hailed the increase of fruitful political dialogue between the two sides.

