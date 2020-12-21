Iran’s steel ingot export volume tops 3.7mn tons in 8 months

Based on statistical tables of Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), 3,787,000 tons of steel was exported from the country from March 21 to Nov. 22.

Accordingly, 4,377,000 tons of steel ingot was exported from the country in the first eight months of the previous Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Nov. 2019).

In this period, 914,000 tons of slab was exported, showing a 36 percent slump as compared to the same period of last year.

The statistical study showed that 1,418,000 tons of slab were exported from the country in the first eight months of the previous year.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, 17,195,000 tons of steel products were manufactured in the country from March 21 to Nov. 22, showing a 9.4 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The production volume of crude steel (ingot) in the first eight months of the current year hit over 19 million tons, registering an 8.4 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

