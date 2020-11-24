Iran’s foreign trade value exceeds $44bn in 8 months: IRICA

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi broke the news on Monday and added that Iran’s foreign trade statistics in eight months of the current year indicate that 97,700,000 tons of goods, valued at $44.6 billion, have been exchanged in this period.

He further noted that Iran’s export of non-oil goods and commodities is on an upward trend.

Then, he pointed to the volume of goods imported into the country in eight months of the current year and added, “21,800,000 tons of products were imported into the country, so that basic goods and commodities accounted for 15.2 million tons.”

He put the total value of goods imported into the country from March 21 to Nov. 22 at $23.1 billion, showing a one and 18 percent decline in terms of volume and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mir-Ashrafi pointed to the volume of products exported and added, “More than 75 million tons of goods, valued at more than $21.5 billion, were exported from the country from March 21 to Nov. 22, showing a 14 and 19 percent decline in terms of volume and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

