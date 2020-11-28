Assassination perpetrators definitely to be punished

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that the perpetrators of the great crime of the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh will definitely be punished.

In a message on Friday, Major General Hossein Salami strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, saying, "Undoubtedly, the valuable efforts of this honourable martyr in the field of the defence industry and other strategic areas of the country, as well as the field of countering the coronavirus will remain in the historical memory of Iranians."

Scientist assassination must be condemned by UNSG, UNSC

Referring to the assassination of an Iranian scientist, Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations said that his assassination must be condemned by UNSG, UNSC.

In a tweet on Saturday, Majid Takht-Ravanchi wrote, "What was clearly a state-sponsored assassination of our prominent scientist was also a clear violation of int'l law, designed to wreak havoc on our region."

Velayati condemns assassination of Iranian scientist

Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs said that the visible and hidden perpetrators of the assassination of martyr Fakhrizadeh should wait for the revenge of Iranian nation.

Trump confirms Mossad involvement in scientist assassination

US President retweeted the tweet of a Zionist journalist about the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist, confirming Mossad involvement in the assassination of Iran’s nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh.

US President Donald Trump retweeted the tweet of Zionist journalist Yossi Melman in reaction to the assassination of Iran’s nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Parl. speaker vows severe revenge for scientist assassination

In reaction to the assassination of martyr Fakhrizadeh, Ghalibaf said that it is time to revenge against the perpetrators of these great crimes, which will determine the heavy and irreversible cost of these assassinations.

Hard revenge awaiting scientist's assassination perpetrators

Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces said that terrorist groups and the commanders and perpetrators of the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh should be aware that severe revenge awaits them.

SEC services obliged to identify those behind assassination

Condemning the assassination of Iranian scientists, Iran’s Judiciary Chief said that the intelligence and security services and the relevant judicial authorities are obliged to identify those behind the assassination.

Top Iranian scientist 'Mohsen Fakhrizadeh' assassinated

Top Iranian scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

UN chief reacts to Iranian scientist’s assassination

The UN Secretary-General has reacted to the assassination of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist.

A United Nations spokesman on Friday called for exercising restraint and avoiding escalation in the region following the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

MA/