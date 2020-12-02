Armenia condomns terrorism anywhere in region, world

Armenian Foreign Ministry condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry said that her country condemns any terrorist act anywhere in the region and the world.

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan also offered condolences over the assassination of the prominent Iranian scientist.

Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Photo: Mina Noei, Public Protest in Tabriz against the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh, 29 November 2020.

