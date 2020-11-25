Iran to be able to mass-produce corona vaccine: Pres. Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Islamic Republic of Iran will be able to mass-produce coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccines.

Speaking in specialized committees of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Tue., Rouhani reiterated, “Relying on high capabilities of its scientists, Iran will be able to produce COVID-19 vaccines in the country. Given the provision of necessary infrastructures, the country will be able to produce coronavirus vaccines massively.”

Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons to be enforceable

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced that Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons has reached quorum required to be enforceable i.e. it was approved by 50 countries and will be enforceable after 90 days as of Jan. 22.

Negotiations led to no result; we can nullify sanctions

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the collective effort, and innovation are the keys to ward off the impacts of the cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation.

"The country's economic problem is not about not having or not knowing what approach to take. Rather, that which is required is diligence, courage, serious effort, and follow-up," the Leader said while addressing a session of the members of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination on Tuesday.

AEOI ready to increase percentage of enrichment

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced its readiness for increasing the percentage of uranium enrichment with its new centrifuges.

Iran to hold Italian film week online

Iran’s Art and Experience Cinema and the Italian Embassy in Tehran will hold Italian film week December 1-5 in an online format.

Iran, Kazakhstan stress transportation cooperation

Representatives of Iran and Kazakhstan explored the avenues for boosting bilateral cooperation in the transportation sector.

Asaluyeh gas condensate storage capacity to increase

Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) is set to increase the capacity of the South Pars gas field’s condensate storage facilities in southern Iran.

AEOI required to design 40 MW heavy water reactor

Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman said that AEOI will be required to design a heavy water reactor.

Iran's daily COVID-19 infections exceed 13,700

According to the latest announced figures by the Iranian Health Ministry, 13,721 new COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Iran pioneer in producing COVID-19 vaccine in region

Head of Scientific Committee of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the chief candidates for producing coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine in the West Asian region.

