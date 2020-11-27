Pres. Rouhani inaugurates national oil projects

Iranian president inaugurated a number of national oil projects in three provinces via videoconference on Thursday.

The inauguration ceremony was held through a video conference which has been turned into a routine for different world events due to the pandemic.

Iran petchem plant operates at 104% of capacity

Martyr Tondgouyan Petrochemical Plant, has operated beyond expectations by producing 107,000 tons of petrochemicals which are 104 percent of its installed capacity in the period between October 21 and November 20, 2020.

US sanctions clear symbol of crimes against humanity

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations said that US sanctions are an obstacle for Iran in its fight against the coronavirus.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday, noting that US sanctions restrict Iran’s access to financial systems as well as food and medicine.

US looting oil, wealth of Syrian people: Iran UN envoy

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations said that the US forces are looting Syria's oil and wealth as they continue the occupation of Syria.

Addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council on Syria, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said, " After almost 10 years of conflict, the Syrian people continue to suffer from aggression, foreign occupation and terrorism."

Iran COVID-19 update: 482 deaths, 13,961 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 13,961 COVID-19 infections and 482 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 908,346 with the death toll standing at 46,689.

