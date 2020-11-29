Sanders terms Fakhrizadeh terror illegal, provocative

In a Twitter message on Saturday evening, Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Joe Biden's former rival in the Democratic primary reacted to the assassination of "Mohsen Fakhrizadeh", a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist.

“The assassination of Mohsen Fakhri Zadeh was reckless, provocative, and illegal”, he said.

“As a new administration takes power, it was clearly intended to undermine US-Iran diplomacy,” he claimed, adding, “We must not allow that to happen.”

“Diplomacy, not murder, is the best path forward,” he added.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

