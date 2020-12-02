Sri Lanka condemns assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh

Issuing a statement on Monday, the Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka condemned the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist.

Sri Lanka condemns the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and all terrorist moves against humanity, the statement said

According to the statement, Sri Lanka called for stability and security in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region, considering dialogue and interaction as the most successful means of finding solutions to problems.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province.

