16th Resistance International Film Festival announces winners

The winners of the second rounds of the event are as follows:

**Main Part of Competition

**The Video Clip Winners:

**The Best Video Clip:

The statuette of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for the best video in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Ms. "Reyhaneh Mashhadi-Ebrahim", the producer of the video "Silent Flight"

**The Best Director:

The statuette of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for the best video in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Mr. Seyyed Davood Ahmadi Director of Nation`s House Film

**The Animation`s Winner:

The statuette of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for the best Animation in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Mr. Bruno Caetano the producer of Animation Film “The Peculiar Crime of Oddball Mr.Jay”.

**The Best Animation Film Script

The statuette of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Animation Film script in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Ms. Hananeh Vahedi, author of the animation film "When the Butterflies Dance with the Wind"

**The Best Short Story Film

The statuette of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for the short story film in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Mr. Mojtaba Espani and the Iranian Youth Cinema society" Producer of the film "On Behalf of Leyla”.

**Best Short Story Director

The statuette of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for the Best Short Story Film Director in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Mr. Seyed Sajjad Ghafeleh Bashi, Director of “Makarov”.

**The Best Short Story Film Script

The statuette of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for the Best Short Story Film Script in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Mr. Iskandar Usmonov Author of the film "On the border”.

**Tele Film`s Winner:

**The Best Tele Film

The statuette of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for the Best Tele Film in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Ms. Effat Sufi, Producer of "Roots".

**The Best Tele Film Director

The statuette of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for the Best Tele Film Director in the Main Part of the Competition will be awarded to Mr. Kheirollah Taghiani Pour, the Director of "This Is My House".

**The Best Tele Film Script

The statuette of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for the Best Tele Film Script in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Mr. Saber A. Dadian the author of the film “Mediterranean”.

**Feature Length Film

**The Best Feature Length Film

The statuette of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for the Best Feature Length Film in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Mr. "Mohammad Hossein Ghasemi", the producer of the film " When the Moon Was Full”.

**The Best Cinematic Director

The statuette of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for the Best Cinematic Director in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Mr. Ebrahim Hatamikia, Director of "Exit".

**The Best Cinematic Film Script

The statuette of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Cinematic Film script in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Mr. Mehdi Jafari Author of "23 People".

**Special Jury Prize

The special jury prize for receiving a statue, an honorary diploma and a cash prize in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Mr. "Mehrdad Khoshbakht", the Director of "Abadan 11/ 60".

**The Short Documentary Winner:

**The Best Short Documentary

The statuette of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Short Documentary in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Mr. Seyed Reza Safi "Producer of the short documentary "Sirus".

**The Best Director

The statuette of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Short Documentary Director in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Mr.

Hossein Homayounfar, the Director of "And My Body".

**The Best Research

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize of the Best Short Documentary Research in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Messrs. Georgi Kozhuharov and Rumyana Hristova Researchers of Documentary Film "The Invisible Island Socotra".

**Long Documentary Winner

** The Best Feature Length Documentary

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize of the Best Feature Length Documentary in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Mr. Morteza Shabani, producer of the Long Documentary "Badieh`s Memoirs".

**The Best Director

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize of the Best Feature Length Documentary Director in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Mr. Behrouz Nouranipour Director of" Children of the Night ".

**The Best Research and Analysis

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize of the Best Research and Analysis of Feature Length Documentary in the main part of the competition will be awarded to Mr. Seyed Mostafa Hosseini, The Researcher of the Film "Kill the Mahdi Iraqi”.

**The winner of the Prominent Resistance Martyr`s section

**Video Clip`s Winner

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Video Clip in the Prominent Resistance Martyr`s section will be awarded to Mr. Sadegh Roshan Producer of "Bazak".

**Short Story Winner:

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Short Story in the Prominent Resistance Martyr`s section will be awarded to Mr. Sajjad Ismail Beigi Producer of Short Film " Savior”.

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor for The Best Short Story Film Script in the Prominent Resistance Martyr`s section will be awarded to Mr. Hassan Najafi, Author of the short film "Garden of Paradise".

**The Short Documentary Winner:

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Short Story Documentary in the Prominent Resistance Martyr`s section will be awarded to Mr. Mohammad Mehdi Khaleghi Producer of the short documentary" Not Small Not Large ".

**The Winners of Basij Filmmakers Section

**Video Clip Winner:

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Video Clip in the Basij Filmmakers Section

will be awarded to Mr. Morteza Moghaddas Producer of the video clip" Memories ", produced in the Basij of East Azerbaijan Province I.R.I.B

**Animation`s Winner:

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Animation in the Basij Filmmakers Section

will be awarded to Mr. Barzan Rostami Producer of the animation Film" Balance".

**Short Story Winner

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Short Story in the Basij Filmmakers Section.

will be awarded to Mr. Zanyar Lotfizadeh Producer of the short Story " Nahast ", produced in the art field of Kurdistan province and the deputy director of the Kurdistan I.R.I.B.

**The Documentary Section`s Winner:

With appreciation of the documentary "Badiyeh`s Memories", the festival statue and honorary diploma along with the cash prize for the best short documentary film in the Basij filmmakers section, it will be awarded to Mr. Ghodrat Bagheri, the producer of the short documentary film "Chamar Sarbaz", produced by Ilam I.R.I.B.

**Long Documentary Winner:

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Long Documentary in the Basij Filmmakers Section will be awarded to Ms. Effat Sufi, producer of the film "Roots", produced by Gilan`s Province I.R.I.B Baran TV Channel

**Film Script Finalist

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Film Script in the Basij Filmmakers Section will be awarded to Mr. Morteza Pajouhan screenwriter of " Pit".

**Winners in Section of Review, Analysis and Research

**The Best Research and Analysis

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Research and Analysis in The Section of Review, Analysis and Research will be awarded to Ms. Rana Kohvand, Author of the Review of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" from the Perspective of Narrative approach.

**The Best Research and Review

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Research and Review in The Section of Review, Analysis and Research will be awarded to Mr. "Meysam Farokhi" and Ms. "Roya Qalkhan" for research "Representation of the role of the missing martyrs` mothers in the cinema of the Holy Defense (Case study: Track 143 and Kissing on the Moon)"

**The Pen Narration Section`s Winners

**The Best Telefilm`s Script

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Telefilm in the Pen Narration Section will be awarded to Ms. Maryam Mohammadi, the Author of the telefilm, "He Is Not My Father"

**The Best Adapted Screenplay

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Adapted Screenplay in the Pen Narration Section will be awarded to Ms. Nousha Abdollahzadeh, the Author of the adapted screenplay "Hasti".

**The Best Cinematic Film Script

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for The Best Cinematic Film Script in the Pen Narration Section will be awarded to Mr. Davoud Jalili and Mr. Mohsen Ghazanfari Cinematic Film Script writers of " Three Quarters of War".

**The Winners of the Film Section in the Absolute Sense:

**The Best Film in Absolut Sense Winner:

The statue of the festival and the diploma of honor along with the cash prize for the Best Film in Absolut Sense will be awarded to Mr. Abbas Emanian, producer of the short documentary "Letter from Damascus".

