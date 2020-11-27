Resistance cinema enjoys long life as cinema history

According to the information headquarters of the 16th Resistance International Film Festival, Seyed Abbas Salehi, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance issued a message on the occasion of the 16th Resistance Film Festival.

He stated that the Resistance cinema enjoys a long life as the cinema history life.

He said that the issue of resistance and endurance has a special place in our religious literature, adding that the essence of resistance and perseverance in the social arena, refers to stability in principles and goals.

“Resistance cinema has a long life as cinema history life. From the first days of cinema production, cinema and camera established a relationship with what is in the field of stability of right, monotheism and justice,” the minister added.

He underlined that the resistance cinema narrates the oppression of the oppressed people who suffer from the occupation, apartheid, racism, pressure of violence, Takfirist atrocities and those who are exposed to the de-identification of their national and religious identities.

“Also the resistance cinema narrates justice and the truth in the field of genuine and lasting human messages in various fields of human dignity, human rights and what goes back to the fields of self-sacrifice and human dignity,” he added.

“In our cinema and post-revolutionary cinema, we have witnessed remarkable events both in the field of feature films, short and documentary ones,” the minister added.

He stressed that the Iranian cinema has been connected to the issue of resistance, adding that issue of Palestine and the occupation of the occupiers in different parts of the Middle East and other parts of the world, the regional and trans-regional issues and dozens of other topics have enjoyed a significant place in Iranian feature, short and documentary films.

“At present, the resistance cinema in national and international level has become a style and genre which, along with other styles, have found its own meaning and moves forward.” the minister said.

“The resistance cinema should be more active than before in networking the resistance cinema. Authors, producers, directors and others who are in the cinema of the resistance should exchange works and advance the flow of the cinema of the resistance,” he added.

The minister reiterated that the resistance cinema, the same as the Resistance Front, is an undeniable and indisputable reality that has advanced and will continue its path.

“This year, the Resistance International Film Festival was accompanied by three special phenomena that are influential in this event and can be considered as a new event point of this festival. The first was the 40th anniversary of the Sacred Defense War,” he added.

“Undoubtedly, the eight-year Defense War is a great human social phenomenon the same as the Sacred Defense cinema. This cinema started in the first years of the Sacred Defense. From that time, we have witnessed the presence of many cinematographers and films until now,” he added.

The Iranian minister reiterated that the Sacred Defense cinema is a gem at the heart of world-renowned cinema, which, both in the past and in the future, will help global resistance cinema with new efforts, initiatives and creativity.

He added that the second point which the festival faced in this edition was commemorating the issue of the martyr General Qassem Soleimani in the Resistance Prominent Martyr. General Soleimani is a martyr whom the Resistance Front owes.

“Martyr General Soleimani has been and will be the centre of idea and expansion of ideas for resistance cinema,” he said.

“The third issue faced by the festival was the global issue of Coronavirus. This issue can be defined in the atmosphere of the resistance front; which are all symbols of self-sacrifice and cooperation,” he added.

The Iranian minister also expressed the hope that what happened in this edition of the Resistance International Film Festival, will be the basis for developments in Iranian cinema in the field of resistance regarding justice.

He also wished that such positive events could be repeated in the Iranian cinema in the future.

ZZ/PR