Resistance FilmFest announces Resistance Martyrs nominees

The names of the nominated works are as follows:

**Documentary`s section Nominees

1- “Abedan-e- Kohanz”, (Director: Majid Rastegar, Producer: Amir Mehryazdan)

2- “Badiyeh`s Memories”, (Director: Sasan Fallahpour, Producer: Morteza Shabani)

3- “Not Small Not Big”, (Director: Mohammad Sadegh Ramezani Moghadam, Producer: Mohammad Mehdi Khaleghi)

4- “Why Syria”, (Director and Producer: Vahid Farahani)

5- “Rains of Bullets”, (Directors: Morteza Payehshenas and Hossein Momen, Producer: Morteza Shabani)

**Video Clips Nominees

1- “Bazak”, (Director: Davoud Ahmadi, Producer: Sadegh Roshan)

2- “As Moonlight”, (Director and Producer: Eshagh Majidi)

3- “We Go Up and Upper,” (Director: Majid Rastegar and Sadegh Lotfizadeh, Producer: Hamed Bamorovat Nejad)

4- “Day Lest”, (Director: Davoud Ahmadi, Producer: Sadegh Roshan)

5- “The Life is Beautiful”, (Director: Davoud Ahmadi, Producer: Sadeq Roshan)

**Short Story's Nominees

**Short Film's Nominees

1- “Savior”, (Director and Producer: Sajjad Esmaeil Beigi)

2- “Heaven Garden”, (Director: Hassan Najafi, Producer: Ghorbanali Taherfar)

3- “Disappointed” (Nakam), (Director: Hossein Mirza Mohammadi, Producer: Navid Mikhak and Iranian Youth Cinema Society)

4- “Joury”, (Director and Producer: Yazan Enzor)

5- “Braids”, (Director: Esmaeil Diyaraki, Producer: Abdollah Hamoudeh)

**The Best film script`s Nominees- Short Film

1-“Heaven Garden”, (Director: Hassan Najafi, Producer: Ghorbanali Taherfar)

2- “Savior”, (Director and Producer: Sajjad Esmaeil Beigi)

3- “Joury”, (Director and Producer: Yazan Enzor)

4- “Disappointed (Nakam)”, (Director: Hossein Mirza Mohammadi, Producer: Navid Mikhak and Iranian Youth Cinema Society

Presided by Mahdi Azimi-Mirabadi, the second part of the festival which is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition inaugurated on Saturday and is currently underway in online format until November 27, 2020.

In the meantime, the selected films of the second round of the festival will be displayed on namafilm.ir and ammaryar.ir platforms.

ZZ/PR