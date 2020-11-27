Martyr Khazaei commemorated at 16th Resistance Intl. Filmfest

The ceremony commemorating late Akbar Alemi, film critic, documentary filmmaker and Martyr Mohsen Khazaei, an international reporter, held in the closing ceremony of in 16th Resistance International Film Festival.

The ceremony was attended by several officials including Ardeshir Zaboli-Zadeh ex-head of IRIB News Channel, director of the festival Mehdi Azimi Mirabadi, Mohammad Hosseini, ex-Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, festival jury members and nominees, etc.

Addressing the ceremony, Zaboli-Zadeh described Martyr Khazaei as “brave and responsible” person.

“Martyrdom is the reward of the life style of Martyr Khazaei, a self-willed person who worked hard to portray the heroism of the sacred forces on resistance and hatred of arrogance and global terrorism,” Zaboli-Zadeh added.

In the meantime, Hosseini and the festival director awarded the wife of Martyr Khazaei in the ceremony.

Khazaei, who worked for the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), was martyred on while his cameraman sustained injuries and was transferred to hospital.

The Iranian reporter lost his life when shrapnel from a mortar shell hit him in the head.

Also the ceremony commemorating Alemi who died of the coronavirus on Tuesday, October 13, at the age of 77, was also held in the closing ceremony of festival.

Addressing the same gathering, Shahabeddin Adel, an acclaimed Iranian photographer, university professor and artist said late Alami was fascinated by reading, transfer of knowledge and spent his entire life in teaching.

He always sought to raise the generation and has very high spirits, freshness, coherent in speech and self-confidence.

The director of the festival Mehdi Azimi Mirabadi, Mr Safora and Shahabeddin Adel awarded the daughter of late Alami.

Alemi was a television presenter, professor at Tarbiat Modaress University, and an Iranian director, most of whose works have been presented in the documentary genre.

He graduated from Faculty of Cinema and Theatre of Tehran University of Arts, and holds a Ph.D. in Cinema Studies from the United Kingdom. He was a member of the Academy of Persian Language and Literature from 2000 to 2007.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi-Mirabadi, the week-long second part of the festival which is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition in online format was wrapped up on November 27, 2020.

