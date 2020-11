Selected films to be displayed online in Nama Film Platform

**Main Competition Section:

-Majnon Without Leili by Jahanbakhsh Soltani (Tele Film)

-Balance by Rozan Rostami (Animation)

-The March of the Missing by Marcos Almada Rivero (Animation)

-Abedan Kahanj by Majid Rastegar (Feature-length Documentary)

-Sirus by Seyyed Reza Mafi (Short Documentary)

-Silence by Ammar Khati (Short-Fiction Film)

-Khak Mehr Afarin by Javad Ashrafian (Video Clip)

-Subjection by Alireza Mirzaei (Short Fiction Film)

-Silent Flight by Amirhossein Bozorgzadegan (Video Clip)

**Resistance Prominent Martyr Section:

-We Go Upper by Majid Rastegar and Sadeq LotfiZadeh

-I Am American by Omid Mirzaei (Short Fiction Film)

**Basijji Filmmaker Section:

-Memories by Morteza Moqaddas (Video Clip)

-Return by Jalal Naeimi (Animation)

-Roots by Mohammadreza Moeini

Presided by Mahdi Azimi-Mirabadi, the second part of the festival which is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition inaugurated on Saturday and is currently underway in online format until November 27, 2020.

In the meantime, the selected films of the second round of the festival will be displayed on namafilm.ir and ammaryar.ir platforms.

MA/PR