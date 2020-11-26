Cinema Verite to hold classes attended by cinematic figures

Several master classes attended by experienced Iranian and foreign coaches will also be held in online format which provides a collection of master classes, talks and transfer information session for interested documentarians.

The master classes offer a variety of topics such as personal documentaries, environmental documentaries, definitions and documentary boundaries.

Therefore, those interested people in filmmaking or those people who have educational background can register in this section for free and use any of the items presented during the festival online, based on their interest.

Obviously, after the initial registration and review of their records, coordination will be done with the accepted people.

To register online, the interested people can refer to festival at panel.irandocfest.ir until November 30.

The festival has several sections, including National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections and commemorations.

Meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as master classes will be held in this international cinematic event.

Directed by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqadam, the “Cinema Verite” is scheduled to be held in Tehran on Dec 8-14, 2020 in online format via utilizing the national platform.

The national competition section comprises the short, mid-length and feature-length documentaries and the international section of this edition will be held in non-competition format due to the spread of coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

