"Eastwood" finds way to Warsaw International Film Festival

37th Warsaw International Film Festival will be held from October 8 to 17, 2021 both online and in person.

The Iranian documentary "Eastwood" directed by Alireza Rasoolinejad will be screened in the free spirit section of the festival.

It is the story of an amateur filmmaker who, after seeing a picture of a man like Clint Eastwood in a newspaper, sets out on a journey to find him.

A short part of this documentary was filmed in Tehran and the main part of the film was shot in Sirjan city and its surrounding villages



