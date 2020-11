Resistance FilmFest. to display selected Films in Nama plat.

**From 10 AM -14 PM Iranian Local Time

-“Gaza”, by Garry Keane. Andrew McConne, (Feature-Length Documentary) in Main Competition Section

-Fath Gharib, by Abbas Yousefi, (Animation) in Main Competition Section

- The Peculiar Crime of Oddball Mr Jay by Bruno Caetano (Animation) in in Main Competition Section

-One Moment Life by Valiollah Sahebkari (Short Fiction Film) in Basijji Filmmaker Section

-West Terminal by Ali Taher Far (Feature Film) in in Basijji Filmmaker Section

**From 14PM-18 PM Iranian local Time:

-Not Small, Not Big, by Mohammad-Sadeq Ramezani Moqaddam, (Feature Film) in Resistance Prominent Martyr Section

-Makarov, by Seyyed Sajjad Qafele Bashi, (Fiction Film), in Main Competition Section

-Vatanam, by Mahdi Asa’adi, (Video Clip), in Main Competition Section

**From 18PM-22PM Iranian Local Time

- On The Border, by Ynchtyk Abylkasymo, (Short Fiction Film), in Main Competition Section

-When the Moon Was Full, by Narges Abyar (Feature Film), in Main Competition Section

-Life is Beautiful, by Davoud Ahmadi, (Video Clip), in Resistance Prominent Martyr Section

Presided by Mahdi Azimi-Mirabadi, the second part of the festival which is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition inaugurated on Saturday and is currently underway in online format until November 27, 2020.

In the meantime, the selected films of the second round of the festival will be displayed on namafilm.ir and ammaryar.ir platforms.

FA/PR