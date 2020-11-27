'16th Resistance Int’l FilmFest festival of wonders'

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Persian Gulf Hall of Holy Defense Museum in Tehran, Azimi-Mirabadi underscored that he was amazed by the events which happened and its dimensions.

“Despite all the existing problems and the prevalence of Coronavirus, the festival was held with very good quality,” he added.

The festival director added that the second part of the festival was consisting of several sections including "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

Azimi-Mirabadi added that some 2,900 films were submitted to Basiji Filmmaker section of the festival, underlying that the over 700 works also were sent to the Resistance Prominent Martyr Section which was aimed at commemorating the Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

He said that over 10,078 works were submitted to the secretariat of the festival, adding that this number is unprecedented in the history of the festivals which so far have been held in the history of the Islamic Revolution.

The director of the festival underscored that over 4,000 works were submitted to the secretariat of the festival from 135 countries.

He also expressed hope that the festival could be considered as a prelude to the expansion of the sacred defence movement in cinema.

ZZ/PR